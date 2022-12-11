2023: Buhari Charges Katsina APC On Unity





President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday in Daura, Katsina State, urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

The President spoke when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the Katsina State governorship candidate of the APC and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his residence.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said party leaders needed “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

Once again, the President reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper