2023: Is It Possible To Manipulate The BVAS And The PVCs?





The above question is fundamental and very imperative. Its very timely and important in view of conflicting understanding and permutations centering on the use of the new technology in our electoral system. Constant issues being raised and allegations of attempts to manipulate the two basic tools in the coming general elections: the BVAS and the PVCs suffice.

Many people are confused when they hear or see others acting strange on these issues and therefore the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to quickly douse the tension. The confusion is coming on the heels of boastful utterances of some desperate candidates who said they will manipulate the two items to their advantage. The urgent need to speak out is to allay the fears of the people and ensure a psychologically stable electoral ground for smooth and trouble free polls. The 2023 general elections are too important to allow them go the way of the 2019 elections.

The loopholes of the 2019…





Source: Leadership Newspaper