Are We Really The Giant Of Africa?





I have just returned from a vacation in South Africa that saw me traversing Johannesburg, Cape Town and the magical Sun City. South Africa is a First World country built by the whites but which has been maintained, improved and constantly renewed by the black ANC-controlled government since 1994.

They were lucky to have had Nelson Mandela as the first post-apartheid black president and not Robert Mugabe or Olusegun Obasanjo. Mandela who once declared that “courageous people not fear forgiving” laid a rock-solid nationalist foundation based on the principles of true democracy, predicated on free and fair elections, rule of law and justice.

He insisted on spending only one term as a sacrifice for the growth of democracy and statecraft in the country he loves so much. That is why when the man (or to him, the boy) he groomed to succeed him got too close to Obasanjo and in the process picked up a few bad manners and wanted to remain in power and reckoning beyond his brief, he was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper