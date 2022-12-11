Attack: Atiku Supporters Threaten To Resort To Self-help In Rivers





Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have threatened to resort to self-help if the Nigerian Police and other security agencies fail to protect them from further attacks in Rivers State.

Recall that suspected thugs numbering over 200, had last Thursday attacked the Port Harcourt residence of the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Senator Lee Maeba, injuring his older brother and damaging four of his vehicles.

But, addressing journalists in Port Harcourt shortly after a meeting with the local government coordinators of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, a former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, appealed to security agencies to live up to their promise.

Sekibo, who is also the Director of the Campaign Council in the State, said it is the duty of the government to protect lives and property of the citizens.

He said: “In the light of what happened in the house of the Chairman of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper