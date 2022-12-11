Buhari Orders Sack Of Sexual Harassment Perpetrators In Varsities





President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the termination of appointment of whosoever is found culpable of sexual harassment in the nation’s ivory towers.

Speaking at the 46th convocation ceremony of the Obafeml Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Saturday, the President, who was represented by the Director, Academic Planning of National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Abiodun Saliu, commended OAU for dealing with perpetrators in the University.

The President asked other Universities in the country to take a cue from OAU and do the needful without further delay.

“I will be failing in my duty as Visitor if I do not commend the Council and Management of this great citadel of learning for dealing, very decisively, with cases of sexual harassment.

“In fact, this University deserves commendation on the way and manner it is tackling sexual and other related harassments headlong, without minding whose ox is gored.

“I want other institutions of higher learning to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper