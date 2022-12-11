CESJET Seeks Buhari’s Assent To NYSC Trust Fund Bill





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the NYSC Trust Fund Bill into law, saying assenting the piece of legislation will be the best gift to Nigerian youths.

At a press conference addressed by the executive secretary of CESJET, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, in Abuja on Sunday, the group noted that with many benefits that come with the NYSC Trust Fund if established, it will become an enduring legacy in the nation and in years to come it would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways.

“Gentlemen of the press, we are constrained to invite you to this briefing today because of the necessity of saving the future of our Youths, which might be jeopardized if the right decision is not taken swiftly. Our modus operandi on national matters has remained consistent; hence the need for our urgent input and intervention in helping to prevent what procrastination, or we say, delayed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper