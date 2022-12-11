Court Sacks Ebonyi Assembly APC Candidate





The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital has sacked the majority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Chukwu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ezza North West State constituency in the 2023 general election.

The lawmaker who is seeking to return to the State House of Assembly was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before his defection to the APC, alongside other 14 members of the State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the assembly members were sacked by the Federal High Court Abakaliki following their defection but the lawmakers appealed the judgement and the Appeal Court is yet to deliver judgement on the matter several months after the sack.

The sack of the house leader bordered on pre-election matters and the authenticity of his membership of the APC in the state.

During the court proceedings, reliefs sought by Barr Leonard Igboke, in suit No. FHC/AI/CS/163/2022, (between…





Source: Leadership Newspaper