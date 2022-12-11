Edo Reps Member Constructs 77 Classrooms, Empowers 617





No fewer than 77 classrooms have been constructed by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo), in the past three years.

Idahosa, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Benin City on Sunday, also said his stewardship within the same period have seen to the empowerment of 617 members of his constituency.

He said that several other projects ranging from electrification, roads, health centers, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centers, Cassava Processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of uplifting the standard of living in the area.

Idahosa stressed that he has had a rewarding experience being a member of the House of Representatives as it has afforded him the opportunity to impact on the lives of his people.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, particularly noted that his interventionsin the education sector was the more…





Source: Leadership Newspaper