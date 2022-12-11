Finally, Federal Govt Approves 5 Banks For Disbursement Of Trapped $350m Vessels Intervention Fund





After withholding the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund for 17 years, President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally approved the disbursement of $350million Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to local Shipowners.

Speaking yesterday at the flag off ceremony of the third phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Program (NSDP), held at the Naval dockyard in Lagos, the minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed that the president approved Five banks, Zenith, Polaris, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Union and Jaiz as the Primary Lending Institutions for the disbursement of the fund.

LEADERSHIP reports that the CVFF was an intervention fund created to enable indigenous shipowners build capacity, maintain existing vessels and also to acquire new ones. The fund had grown to $350 million in 17 years of its existence.

Speaking, the transportation minister said President Buhari, further approved that the fund should be further disbursed to shipowners immediately it hit $50million…





Source: Leadership Newspaper