JAIRAA Bags CILG’s Award For Humanitarian Services





Jola Adekola Initiative for Retired Aging and Aged Citizens (JAIRAA) has bagged an award for humanitarian services from the prestigious Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (CILG).

As part of its annual award ceremony to recognise organisations advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across sectors, the Nigerian chapter of the CILG recognised JAIRAA’s role in advocacy for retired, aging and aged in Nigeria.

While speaking at the award presentation event held at Nigerian Army Resources Center in Asokoro, Abuja, on Saturday, Dr. Segun Ojarotade, CILG’s regional director, commended JAIRAA for its effort in advancing care and welfare for retired, aging and aged citizens in the country.

Speaking after receiving the Award, JAIRAA’s founder, Ambassador Jola Adekola, said: “it comes as a pleasant surprise that our little effort is appreciated.

“For us, a better life for retired, aging and aged is the goal. So, we dedicate this award to all retired, aging and aged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper