Nigeria’s Think Tank, Agora Polic, Decries Women, Youth Exclusions





The continued and systematic exclusion of women, youths, and other marginalised groups from social, economic, and political opportunities in Nigeria severely limits the capacity of the country to achieve its full potential, a new report by Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think tank, has said.

The report noted that the low level of inclusion in Nigeria incapacitates not just the excluded groups but the country itself.

The report titled: ‘How to Deepen Gender, Social and Political Inclusion in Nigeria,’ released on Sunday, said while women and girls constitute about half of the population and citizens under 35 years account for at least seven in 10 Nigerians, the capacities of women and youths for full actualisation are constrained by unequal access to power and resources as well as exclusionary norms, practices, laws, and policies.

This, in turn, the report stated, negatively impacts development outcomes for the country as a whole.

Source: Leadership Newspaper