Pastor Enenche To Give Out Daughter In Marriage December 17





The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Dr. Paul Enenche, has announced the date for what he called ‘auspicious wedding’ for his daughter, Deborah Paul-Enenche and her husband-to-be, Sam Hawthorn Uloko.

Pastor Enenche, who took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday to make the announcement, said the wedding ceremony will climaxed on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Glory Dome in Abuja.

The cleric wrote, “Dearly Beloved

It is with great joy that my wife and I announce the wedding of our daughter, Deborah Paul-Enenche to Sam Hawthorn Uloko.

“This week is an exciting week and God is set to do something amazing.

“We invite you to join us to celebrate the Lord on Friday the 16th December for our “Pre-wedding” “Parking Lot” Concert where we will celebrate God for what He has done for us. We have many amazing musicians lined up such as Dunsin, Prosper Ochimana, Steve Crown and Moses Bliss. Amongst others. This is fully open to everyone and we look forward…





Source: Leadership Newspaper