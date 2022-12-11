Stakeholders Lament Neglect Of National Institute’s Recommendations





Last week, Kuru the host community of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies was agog following the graduation of 89 participants of Senior Executive Course SEC 44 of the nation think tank policy formulation institute.

The graduands were decorated with the institute insignia member of national institute (mni) by the former Inspector General of Police Mohammed D. Abubakar retd Chairman Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI.

Indeed, the National Institute was established by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 1979 and was conceived as a high-level institution with the primary objectives of serving as the nation’s foremost policy think-tank to develop a crop of top-class technocrats of high intellectual capacity, who will conceptualize and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies, critical for national development.

It also serves as a high-level Centre for reflection, research and dialogue where, academics…





Source: Leadership Newspaper