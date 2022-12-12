2023: Be Wary Of Atiku’s Sugar Coated Promises, Tinubu Cautions Nigerians





Apparently miffed by the barrage of attacks on his person at the weekend, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, cautioned Nigerians to beware of what he called sugar-coated promises if his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

“We need to warn Nigerians to be wary of the sugar-coated promises of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party as they embark on their inordinate and desperate campaign to gain power at all cost,” Tinubu warned.

Atiku, through his presidential campaign council, had on Friday implored security agencies to place the APC presidential campaign council on watch list, following what he alleged to be comments made by Tinibu that could incite violence and disrupt the smooth conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

PDP also accused the APC presidential candidate of perceiving the 2023 election as a war.

But hitting back at Atiku and the PDP, Tinubu urged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper