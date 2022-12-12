Artisans Promise Tinubu 5.3m Votes





National director, Artisans and Technicians of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Mr Adeshina Akinyemi has assured that they will deliver 5.3 million votes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the assurance in Abuja at the inauguration of national and zonal directorates of artisans and technicians and the launching of operation 30:30 for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 campaign organisations.

Akinyemi said the event was to make a statement and showcase the strength of the APC Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

He said it was also to showcase the council’s quality and quantity as a deep-rooted organization that had structures across the country with capacity to deliver at any time in the political process and the country generally.

Adeshina said the event was to enlighten and create awareness in the minds of artisans in the country that Tinubu, the APC 2023 presidential candidate is the best of all the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper