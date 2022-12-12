Cross River Igbo Association Celebrates Cultural Day, Honours Many





Despite an order of interim injunction by a Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar, restraining Igbo Community from holding its Cultural Day, the ceremony went on smoothly in Calabar, the State capital at weekend.

The Igbo Association also gave awards of honour to some of its deserving sons and daughters in recognition thier selfless, meritorious service and numerous contributions towards the development and growth of the society.

The award recipients include Chief Dr. Inoscent Ifediaso Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors; Compt. Sir Anthony Okechukwu Udenze; Dr Gonna Nwabueze; Sir Obiora Samuel Onyeka; Chief Chijoke Ugochukwu; High Chief Desmond Oko; Ogbueyi Emmanul Okechukwu (Ikpe Mali Ezeiokwu of Aguleri), and High Chief Chukwuemeka Ambrose Egwuonwu (Ochubaradikeohia II Na Awa), among several others.

In his welcome address, the factional president of Igbo Community Calabar and also a defendant in the pending suit before the Court, Kingsley Kalu, Esq, auded all the Igbo sons…





Source: Leadership Newspaper