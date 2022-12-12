Ebonyi PDP Guber: No Controversy Over Odii’s Candidacy, S’Court Has Spoken – Party Chair





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Barrister Silas Joseph Onu, has said that the issue of who is the governorship candidate of the party in the State has already been laid to rest by the Supreme Court, noting that “even a nursery one pupil knows that any judgement obtained from the lower court on a matter already determined by the supreme court is like a tissue paper in the toilet.”

Onu said; “on September 14, 2022, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amina Augie, unanimously declared Ifeanyi Odii, as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for next year’s election. That’s the final bus stop as per litigations on who our party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State is.”

He described a claim by Tochukwu Okorie, that he was the chairman of PDP Ebonyi State as not only spurious, but prejudicial, adding that, “I wouldn’t ordinarily join issues with him as the substratum of this entire episode is before the Supreme Court…





Source: Leadership Newspaper