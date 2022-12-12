In Skills , Isa  Pantami Has Given Reality To His Passion





The “Future of Work in Information and Communication Technology (ICT)” project of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has for the past three years conducted in-depth research on anticipated needs for skilled ICT workers and formulating strategies to address labour shortages, including the scaling up of investments in ICT education and training, and better governed international labour migration.

This work covering 1 November 2017 – 30 June 2022 focused on the digital economies of Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. In a report, it notes:

“Digitalization is a key driver of change. As information and communication technology (ICT) continues to advance and digital technologies are further integrated into sectors across our economies, the skills that are needed the most also continue to change and are increasingly in demand

Source: Leadership Newspaper