NAS Renovates School For The Deaf In Kaduna





National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has embarked on renovation and provision of infrastructure in the School For The Deaf Children in Kaduna State.

The association has also paid school fees totalling N1.154 million for 83 students that were unable to afford the fees.

The Capoon of NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Kaduna chapter, Dr Obinna Okpara disclosed this at the presentation of cheque to offset school fees for those unable to pay and the commissioning of the renovated classroom blocks.

He said that the gesture was aimed at providing quality education to the less privileged.

Okpara said it was part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of NAS to its host community, adding that there are many other impactful projects embarked upon by the association for the people.

He said, “Aurora Flotila Deck identified: a school for disabled, Demonstration School for the Deaf children in Kawo community, Kaduna North and the following were discovered as their limitations:

“Crack…





Source: Leadership Newspaper