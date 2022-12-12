NDDC Board: Anioma Indigenes  Seek Fair Confirmation Hearing For Onochie, Others





A socio-cultural group in Delta State under the aegis of Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide, has asked the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, to do all that is necessary to ensure that Ms. Luaretta Onochie, as well as other nominees for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, are offered prompt and fair confirmation hearing at the Red Chamber.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 23, 2022 named Lauretta Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Board of NDDC.

The President also appointed 15 other nominees as members of the Board of the interventionist agency.

In an official statement issued at the weekend, Umu Anioma Foundation Worldwide congratulated Ms Onochie, describing her as a round peg in a round hole.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Okechukwu Awunor, Director of Media and Publicity; Ms. Stella Ify Nwajei, President, Umu Anioma Lagos Mainland Chapter; Mr. Jude Amin Utulu, President, Umu Anioma Malta Chapter; Ms. Cynthia Nwanua – Coordinator Asaba…





Source: Leadership Newspaper