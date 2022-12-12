NSTIF Boss In Messy NYSC Certificate Forgery Scandal





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has summoned the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Michael Akabogu, over allegation of forging the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, which is attached to his Curriculum Vitae.

In a petition to the Police by a whistleblower made available to LEADERSHIP, the NSITF boss was accused of allegedly parading a fake NYSC Discharge Certificate with Number: A030544.

According to the petition, Akabogu claimed he was mobilised for the compulsory one-year national service, vide NO. OG/ FUTO/ 91/23402 for the first Batch, from October 4, 1991 to October 2, 1992.

Meanwhile, the invitation letter issued on December 8, 2022 and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Police said it was investigating a case of criminal complaint against the NSTIF Managing Director.

The letter reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, Utako Division FCT, Abuja is investigating a case of criminal complaint in which your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper