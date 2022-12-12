Sokoto Govt Spends N5bn On SDGs In 3 Years





Sokoto State government has spent the sum of over N5billion on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention programmes from 2019 to date.

This is as the State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, witnessed the graduation of 1,700 youths, comprising of 550 females and 1,150 males, trained by the State government on skills acquisition.

At the ceremony organised by the SGDs 2021/2022 Youth Empowerment Intervention Programme in collaboration with Nabilhash Nigeria Limited, Governor Tambuwal said the graduands were exposed to 12 vocational skills that will make them employed and useful to themselves and the society.

“This moment is a watershed in the lives of all graduates because it is an important developmental stage. The trainees have acquired knowledge and skills, which is the beginning of an exciting new era, in which they will apply the knowhow towards making their state and the world a better place,” he said.

Tambuwal also said his administration has not only funded the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper