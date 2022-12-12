State Of Our Healthcare Worrisome, Says NAS





As part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the National Association of Seadogs, the Zuma Deck, Kubwa Chapter, on Sunday, organized a free medical outreach for the Dei Dei community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Capoon, Zuma Deck, Barrister Aplife Adie, said the gesture was to stand against one of the ills of society.

He said, “Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every Nigerian but sadly the state of our healthcare is nothing to write home about. Our hospitals are inadequately staffed, drugs not always available and where they are available are sometimes out of reach of those who need it the most.”

He added, “we are providing free medical services to mostly indigent people in the community. We are also giving them free medicines. It is a full package. It is a full clinic. We have a mini laboratory here to carry out tests.

“We have medical doctors on hand using lab tests to evaluate the patients and also provide prescription. We are also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper