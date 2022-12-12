Your Abortion Report Against Military Fake, Federal Govt Tells Reuters





The federal government has said that the Reuters’ report that the Nigerian military ran a secret mass abortion programme in the war against Boko Haram was fake news, disinformation, and a ploy to demoralise and distract the fighting forces.

The federal government stressed that the allegation against the Nigerian Army without evidence was dangerous.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed the government’s position on the report on Monday in Abuja at the 10th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

The PMB Administration Scorecard Series was launched in October as part of an overall programme to showcase and document the numerous achievements of the President Buhari Administration.

LEADERSHIP reports that Reuters after interviewing 33 women and girls, claimed that 10,000 such abortions have been carried out from 2013 to date on women and girls.

But, Mohammed said the news agency made the grave allegation without a scintilla of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper