COVID-19 Hindered 9th NASS Performance – Gbajabiamila





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday said the COVID-19 pandemic hindered performance of the 9th National Assembly despite its numerous achievements.

Gbajabiamila, who highlighted some of the achievements recorded, said the 9th House has done a lot which was a clear departure from what obtained in the past.

He said, “The last four years have been a period of consequential interventions and essential reforms that lay the foundation for future growth and prosperity. We must acknowledge this and draw lessons to guide us in the future.”

Gbajabiamila spoke when he delivered a paper titled ‘Delivering on our contract with Nigerians: Implementing the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives – Progress, Challenges and the Way Forward’ at the second edition of the Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture Series organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja yesterday.

He said the 9th House has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper