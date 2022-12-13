ENGIE/Crossboundary’s $60m Mini-grid Finance Deal Wins Award





ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s $60 million project finance agreement with CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) has won the Transaction of the Year (Renewable Energy/Off-Grid) award at the 2022 Nigeria Power Sector Awards.

The deal is expected to build a portfolio of mini-grids connecting over 150,000 people to electricity in Nigeria.

In October, CrossBoundary Energy Access and ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, signed the largest mini-grid project finance transaction in Africa to build a pipeline of mini-grids in Nigeria over the next four years.

In a statement by ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, over 150,000 people in communities that have never been connected to the national grid will now be supplied with electricity.

A former Nigeria’s minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, performed the formal presentation of the award to the company, which was received by Head of Mini-grids, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu.

Commenting on the award, managing director, ENGIE Energy Access…





Source: Leadership Newspaper