Federal Govt Seeks Stakeholders Support To End Farmers-herders Conflict





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday called on stakeholders in the agricultural sector to support the activities, efforts and actions of the government as it works to build lasting harmony between farmers and herders.

This came as the stakeholders gathered in Abuja at a regional summit on human and climate security challenges, farmers herders conflict resolution in the livestock sector to brainstorm on the way forward for achieving peaceful coexistence between crop farmers and livestock herders whose incessant conflict in the region is threatening food and national security in Nigeria.

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar told participants that the conflict has taken new dimensions lately and call for deep introspection into unravelling the causes of the heightened, unwarranted attacks by both actors in the conflict and more innovative ways of addressing it.

He said stakeholders must brainstorm, discuss and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper