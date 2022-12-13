High-profile Theft Denying Nigeria Benefits Of Oil Production – Okowa





ice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has revealed Nigeria is not getting maximum benefit from its oil production because it was hamstrung by high-profile oil theft.

Okowa, who stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Peoples Townhall’, a special programme for presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, specially mentioned illegal oil bunkering, which had negatively affected the country’s oil production quota.

While calling for proper enforcement of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to effectively check oil theft in the country, he stated that Nigeria was losing out on natural gas resources due to its inability to harness it like other nations.

“While other countries are getting a lot more resources from oil to develop other sectors of their economy, we don’t seem to benefit from that because we are producing less than what we ought to produce.

“There is the need to ramp up production by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper