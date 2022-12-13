I Will End Hunger, Unemployment As President, Says Atiku





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to bring succour to Nigerians by creating job opportunities.

He stated this during the party’s campaign rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital yesterday, saying if given the chance he will invest $100 million to create jobs for the teeming youths.

The former vice president said he would get rid of hunger and poverty in the country and restore the nation’s lost glory.

The national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorcha Ayu in his speech said that he would deliver the North Central states to Atiku Abubakar come 2023.

He described Nasarawa State as the home of PDP, saying the incumbent chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a former member of the PDP.

The director-general Atiku Abubakar for President and Ombugadu for Governor Campaign Council, Labaran Maku said the party would spring surprises by reclaiming its stolen mandate.





Source: Leadership Newspaper