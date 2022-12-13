Military Invasion: Ebonyi Chairman Asks Fleeing Villagers To Return





Chairman Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State, Hon Obinna Onwe has urged the people of Obegu community to remain calm and not to panic following yesterday’s military presence witnessed in the community.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Hon Onwe urged the fleeing youths and men of the community to return home as the military presence witnessed was not against the innocent people of the community but the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that are currently camping in the community.

Onwe who debunked media publications alleging that the military burnt houses of innocent villagers insisted that the military only destroyed the camps of the IPOB members and cautioned against sensational journalism.

The Ishielu Council boss expressed the regret that the people of Obegu community has been harbouring and accommodating members of the proscribed group in their community against government directive adding that such action was against the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper