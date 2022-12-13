NDDC: APC Senators, Minister Delaying Confirmation Of Buhari’s Nominees In Senate





The South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF), has alleged that some Senators in collaboration with a certain serving Minister were working to frustrate the confirmation of the board member nominees for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, so as to raise fund to prosecute elections in River and Delta states.

The forum also vowed to resist all forms of injustice by some Northern interests against the Niger Delta region.

President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated and forwarded some names to the Senate for confirmation into the NDDC board but the Red Chamber was yet to do the needful which the South-south Forum said it found strange.

In a statement released Monday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator, Barr. Benjamin Kwalowei, said the plot by the unnamed Senators and the minister is “to arrange a 3-month extension for the current acting NDDC Managing Director, pass the budget and raise money through the Commission…





Source: Leadership Newspaper