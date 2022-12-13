Osun: Oyetola Engaged Only 2,000 Workers, Not 12,000 – Aide 





The administration of the immediate-past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, only employed 2,000 workers in the last few months of its tenure and not 12,000 as being alleged.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Oyetola’s successor, Governor Ademola Adeleke, had said that the immediate-past administration in the State employed 12,000 workers at its twilight to put landmines for the new government.

But, speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement with members of the Osun Young Professionals in Kwara State in Ilorin on Monday, the former chief press secretary to Oyetola, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, described the allegation as fictitious.

“It’s a lie. We challenged them to prove it by producing list of the 12,000 workers employed within two months and they couldn’t. What’s even the workforce of Osun State?The fact is that we only employed 1,500 teachers and 500 casual health workers whose appointments were regularised, making it 2,000 workers. Some were even employed before the election and some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper