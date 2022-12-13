Qatar 2022: Argentina Land In Finals





Argentina has qualified for the finals of the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final match.

Lionel Messi scored from the spot before Julian Alvarez grabbed another with a fantastic solo run to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia at halftime in the first 2022 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Argentina won the penalty in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tried to deny Alvarez, who was through on goal, bringing down the Manchester City forward and getting booked in the process.

Messi stepped up and made no mistake, firing the spot kick into the top corner for his 11th goal in World Cups, the most by any Argentina player in the tournament’s history.

Argentina will now wait for the outcome of the Morocco-France second semi-final match on Wednesday for the second finalist.





Source: Leadership Newspaper