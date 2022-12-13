The Alarming Brain Exodus Continues





According to a report by the UK Home Office, in the year ending June 2022, Nigerians made up 15,772 of the ‘worker’ visas granted; a 303 per cent increase when compared to the 3,918 worker visas granted in 2019. India, which ranked first, received 102,981 work visa grants. The Philippines ranked third with 12,826; Zimbabwe fourth with 8,378 and the United States fifth with 7,748.

While many Nigerian skilled workers are migrating in search of greener pastures, the ‘hot cake’ are our health workers who are in demand in Europe, United States and the Gulf States among others. It is with that that we should be most concerned about.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria’s health outcome indicators are still unacceptably high. Maternal mortality ratio is 814 per 100 000. Mortality rate for infants and children under five years is 70 and 104 per 1000 live births respectively. A significant disparity in health status exists across states and geopolitical zones as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper