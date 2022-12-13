Wike To Atiku: I Don’t Have Any Political Axe To Grind With You





LRivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated that he has no political axe to grind with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He, however, maintained that the demand that the North should relinquish the position of the national chairmanship of the PDP to the South remains a panacea to the seeming intractable crisis rocking the party.

Wike spoke on Tuesday when his political associates and Rivers elders led by the chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, visited his private residence in Rumueprikom in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, to felicitate with him on his 55th birthday anniversary

The governor recalled that precisely a year ago, Rivers Elders Council urged him to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria, pointing out that he heeded the advice and almost clinched the PDP presidential ticket if not for the alleged manipulation of the process.

He said: “I don’t…





Source: Leadership Newspaper