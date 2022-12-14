2023: Group Writes INEC, Wants Tinubu Delisted As Presidential Candidate





A civil society group, the Action Alliance of Virginia Pavilion, has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 general election over alleged involvement in narcotics and money laundering.

The group in the letter titled, “Demand for You to Uphold The Oath of Your Office By Delisting The Name of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu As The Presidential Candidate of The All Progressives Congress in the 2023 General Election”, stated that Tinubu by virtue of his forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the United States government in 1993 was not fit to hold public office.

In the letter dated November 14, 2022 and signed by the group’s lawyer, Mr Kalu Kalu, the group argued that Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution forbids anyone under a fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud from vying for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper