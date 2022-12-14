3 To Die By Hanging Over Rape, Murder Of UNILORIN Student





Three of the eight accused persons that raped and murdered a 24-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, on June 2, 2021, were on Tuesday sentenced to death by a

Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, the State capital.

The three convicts and others were brought before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021 on 11-count charge bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

In his judgement, Justice Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf said the three convicts were guilty of culpable homicide, punishable with death, conspiracy to commit robbery and cospiracy to murder.

The prosecution counsel and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kwara State, Barr. Salman Jawondo (SAN), who spoke with journalists after the court session, gave summary of the court judgement.

“The first, second and third defendants who are the main culprits were found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper