Crisis Looms As AMAC Clashes With FCDA Over Revenue Collection





There may be an impending crisis in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has warned the FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisements and Signages (DOAS) to stop collecting outdoor, signpost and mobile taxes in its council or risk desperate consequences.

The senior special assistant on community development to the AMAC chairman, Yunusa Yusuf, who briefed journalists yesterday on the impending crisis between the two FCT outfits, also warned that anybody caught collecting such taxes without the council’s approval would be dealt with.

He warned that any taxpayer who pays to DOAS or any other impostors does so at his or her own risk, reminding the public that various court rulings have reechoed that AMAC has the sole power to collect such taxes and other revenues.

Yusuf said the council chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, has severally warned that the council would not relinquish or delegate such powers to any agency or company, saying there are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper