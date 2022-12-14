Free Education For The Poor Is Nigeria Of My Dream





According to the bill of rights and Child’s Rights Act “A child is defined as a person under the age of 18years.” Therefore, it is unarguable that, children are the future of every country and if tampered with, there will be no future for a great and promising country like Nigeria.

The Nigeria we want can also be seen as a Nigeria where every child desires to live and grow in.

The Nigerian child desires a country where he or she can walk freely to school, market places, centres of worship, visit friends and loved ones without fear of insecurity and molestation.

We live in a Nigeria where armed bandits/Boko Haram can walk into any school of their choice, kidnap and kill vulnerable Nigerian children without fear of apprehension by our various security agencies. Sorry to say, this is a slap on the face of our various security agencies and the government as a whole.

The Nigeria every child desires is a Nigeria where government organises local and international scholarships for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper