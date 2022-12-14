Gov Adeleke Suspends Operators Of Osun Mining Licences





In furtherance of his bid to reform the State’s solid mineral sector, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the State’s mining licences.

A release made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said all operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which govern their relationship with the State government.

Rasheed stated that a public announcement from the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, Governor Adeleke reiterated his resolve to recover all funds owed Osun State and stop the rip-off of State assets from mining to revenue collection.

“The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators.

“All operators are to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper