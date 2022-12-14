Imo PDP Faults Uzodimma’s Stance On INEC Office Attack





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State chapter has raised eyebrows over the statement made by the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, in the aftermath of the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Owerri, describing the statement as irresponsible and shameful.

The statement, signed by the state publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor, was made available to LEADERSHIP in Owerri, Imo State capital, yesterday.

PDP stressed that the insecurity in the state is simply and squarely a direct consequence of the catastrophic failure of governance in the state under the unpopular regime of Senator Uzodimma.

Uzodimma had said that the attack on the headquarters of INEC in Owerri is proof that insecurity in the state is politically motivated.

The governor spoke to newsmen at the police headquarters in Owerri where the five lifeless bodies including two of the suspected attackers were paraded.

Reacting to Uzodimma’s claim, PDP said: “This governor can no…





Source: Leadership Newspaper