PSC Promotes 745 Senior Police Officers





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 745 senior Police officers to the next ranks after scrutiny.

The PSC also considered and approved proper placement for five Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, even as it also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine pending disciplinary matters from dismissed and serving Police officers.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th plenary meeting of the Commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and presided over by commission’s acting chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

He also said the PSC also promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents of Police, 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

The newly promoted Superintendents of Police are: Yusuf Bello and Titus Ogboku…





Source: Leadership Newspaper