Qatar 2022: France End Morocco’s Fairytale Run To Set Up Final Against Argentina





Defending champions, France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium Wednesday’s night to end Morocco’s dream run in Qatar.

An early goal from Theo Hernandez and a late tap-in from substitute Randal Kolo Muani earned France a hard-fought win over a valiant Moroccan side that made African World Cup history at the 2022 tournament.

Didier Deschamps’ team will now face Argentina, who sealed a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, as the two heavyweights meet for the first time in a World Cup final.

France poured cold water on the hopes of another Moroccan miracle inside of five minutes when a scramble in the penalty area saw the ball fall to Theo Hernandez, who met it at the back post and pounded a volley past Yassine Bounou.

Despite conceding early, Morocco grew into the match and put consistent pressure on France toward the end of the second half with Jawad El Yamiq’s audacious overhead kick forcing one of several first-half saves by Hugo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper