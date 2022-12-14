Rapper, Blue Cheddar Drops Debut Album ‘Bad Environment’





Rap artiste, Frank Emmanuel, better known as Blue Cheddar remains career-driven, as he is set to release his long-awaited debut EP project, titled: ‘‘Bad Environment’’.

According to him, the debut seven-track project will be released on December 16, 2022. The album features excellent young rapper, O.T.

Also, the management of Blue Cheddar disclosed that the beat for the music was created by music producers like Vibe Engine, Easy Dave, Dr. Fuse, Saint Mikey, and sound engineer, BC Nexx.

For Blue Cheddar, who is a drill and rap artiste under the record label There Plugboi Empire LLC, the project is a reaffirmation of his spot as one of the most prolific rappers on this side of the map.

Blue Cheddar said he believes his music is his work of art and that he puts a lot of attention into the vibrations, sound, lyrics, and vibes of his music.





Source: Leadership Newspaper