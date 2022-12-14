Senate Reduces President’s Power To Remove EFCC Chairman





The Nigeria Senate has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to reduce the power of the president to terminate the appointment of chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It also in the bill sponsored by its minority whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North) seeks restriction of appointment into the office from EFCC staff.

Leading debate on the bill titled: “ Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act Amendment Bill and for other Matters Connected Therewith 2022”, Senator Utazi said in ensuring security of tenure for EFCC chairman, the senate should approve removal of any chairman on the firing line of the President as it does in appointment.

“One of the thrust of this amendment is the issue of security of tenure for the executive chairman of the commission.

“For other anti-graft agencies created through the legislative instrumentality, before and later, that is, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences…





Source: Leadership Newspaper