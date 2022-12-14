Whistle Blowing Policy Has Lost Momentum, Says Federal Govt





The federal government has said that the Whistle-blowing policy that was launched on December 21, 2016 by the Federal Government to encourage people to voluntarily disclose information about fraud and other forms of corruption or theft, has lost momentum.

Recall that the policy rewards a whistle blower who provides information about any financial mismanagement or tip about any stolen funds to an official portal with 2.5% – 5% percentage from the recovered funds by the Nigerian government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to her, the Council approved the draft Bill to strengthen the fight against corruption and to also enable protection for whistleblowers that provide information for use by government.

She said: “The Ministry of Finance, Budget…





Source: Leadership Newspaper