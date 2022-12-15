2023: Atiku Campaigns In Anambra, Vows To Address Erosion, Dredge River Niger





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, said he will to address the bad federal roads and arrest the erosion menace in Anambra State if elected President in 2023 elections.

Atiku, who made the pledge during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Awka, the State capital, also promised to support the business environment in the South-East so that the business ingenuity of the people can thrive better and as well promised to dredge the River Niger.

He also told the crowd, which comprised mostly party members and supporters, that he was a stepping stone to the much-talked-about Igbo Presidency.

“On our arrival today we visited the governor, Prof. Soludo, and he said to me ‘I know you are going to work but make sure that all the federal roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed’.

“I promised him him I am just going to do that. He said ‘make sure that you control our erosion, because Anambra is the erosion headquarters of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper