2023: I’m Not Championing Sectional Interest, Says Peter Obi





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that he was not championing sectional interest in quest to be elected Nigeria’s next President in 2023, noting that his church visits were consistent with his ways, not prompted by politics.

A statement issued by the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization on Thursday said Obi’s candidacy is being driven solely by a patriotic determination to birth a new Nigeria, adding that it was not by any sectional or religious consideration.

The party said the clarification from the Obi-Datti Media Office contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Office, Diran Onifade, came in the wake of attempts in the media to label Obi a champion of sectional interests, in a bid to douse his current popular standing as the obvious choice of majority of Nigerians.

The statement noted previous efforts by people it called detractors to tag Peter Obi as a mere social media candidate without any political structure on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper