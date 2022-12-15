Alleged N7.1bn Fraud: EFCC Still Pursuing Case Against Orji Kalu – Bawa





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the Commission has not rested the N7.1 billion fraud case against former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

This is even as he disclosed that the Commission had recovered more than N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed.

Bawa disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday during the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Kalu had sought an Abuja Federal High Court’s order to bar the EFCC to retry him, arguing that a Supreme Court decision, which ordered a retrial of the fraud case did not include him as a party in the retrial.

The court granted Kalu’s plea, ordering the anti-graft agency to exclude lawmaker from the retrial of the case.

According to the EFCC boss, the former governor has not been discharged, nor acquitted,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper