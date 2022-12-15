EFCC Secures Forfeiture Of N120m To FBI





he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the forfeiture of N120 million to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This is after Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court, Benin City ordered the forfeiture of the sum of N120,284,986.28 found in the commercial bank account of a convicted fraudster, Oghenemine Agbroko to the federal government of Nigeria through the EFCC for onward delivery to the nominal complainant, the FBI.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Agbroko was among five internet fraudsters convicted and sentenced five years imprisonment for fraud by Justice Ikonmwonba.

The others are Kennedy Uwuigbe, Odiase Osariemen Christian, Collins Edobor and Ebichuwa Victory Ovie.

They were arraigned separately on one count charge bordering on retention of proceeds of crime, personation and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents by the Benin zonal command of the EFCC.

Source: Leadership Newspaper